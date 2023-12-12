The Day Before studio closes just days after catastrophic launch failure

The developers behind what was one of Steam's most-wish-listed games have announced its closure following many negative user reviews.

Only a few days after releasing the early access of The Day Before, developers Fntastic have announced the studio is closing, as they have simply run out of money.

The announcement came to the official Fntastic X account, where it explained that the developer has "failed financially" and that it "lacks the funds to continue". Notably, The Day Before quickly rose to the top of Steam's best-seller and most-played games list, before it was quickly smacked with a myriad of negative user reviews that were reporting widespread bugs that caused the game to crash and server issues.

Additionally, some users have claimed that Fntastic has misled gamers into thinking they were getting a survival MMO, but when the early access hit, the game was an extraction shooter. The last update for The Day Before occurred on December 8, and it seems it will be the last one it will ever get where critical bugs are addressed.

"We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately, we don't have the funding to continue the work," wrote Fntastic

Gamers are extremely unhappy with Fntastic's closure announcement, with many accusing the developer of a scam, as the developers promised The Day Before would be in early access for at least "six to eight months".