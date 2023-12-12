GIGABYTE officially unveils 144Hz super ultra-wide AI-infused QD-OLED gaming monitor

GIGABYTE AORUS official unveils its new super ultra-wide gaming monitor with a 5,120 x 1440 resolution at 144Hz and a 0.03 ms response time.

GIGABYTE has officially announced a new super ultra-wide gaming monitor that comes with AI-infused technology to reduce burn-in.

The new super ultrawide gaming monitor from GIGABYTE has been unveiled, and we have learned all of the juicy specifications such as the 5120 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response time (GtG), its 1800R curvature, typical brightness of 250 nits (max 400) and its VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification. Notably, the panel used in the GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ uses a super ultra-wide QD-OLED panel by Samsung, which covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space with 10-bit color depth.

The CO49DQ comes with a trick up its sleeve, has AORUS uses an AI algorithm to minimize the risk of burn-in issues. As for connectivity, the CO49DQ comes with 5W speakers, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, a USB 3.2 Type-C port with 18W power delivery (PD), and DP Alt Mode, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-B port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Unfortunately, there wasn't a price attached to the announcement, so I'm guessing we will have to wait until CES in January to find out.