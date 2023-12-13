Tesla officially unveils robot 'Optimus Gen 2' that looks and moves like a human

Tesla has finally unveiled the next generation of its highly anticipated Tesla Bot, an idea that was once laughable and now seemingly coming into reality.

When the Tesla Bot was first announced, it was clearly a prototype, and a lot of work had yet to be done on it for it to be really brought to life in the way that company CEO Elon Musk was describing. At the time, the Tesla Bot was barely able to walk around the crowd, but now that we have arrived at Optimus Gen 2, it seems those issues have been ironed out, and many significant improvements have been made across the entire design.

For those that don't know, successfully designing a viable humanoid robot that can carry out monotonous manual labor tasks has been an engineering problem for quite some time, but Tesla believed they could solve the issue with its battery technology and by implementing AI, specifically its AI used in its various self-driving vehicles. So, what is Optimus Gen 2?

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Tesla has showcased the next generation robot in its Optimus program, with the new generation being able to walk 30% faster than its previous generation, a weight reduction of 10kg, improvements in balance and body control, delicate object manipulation, tactile sensing on fingertips, and much more. The new Tesla Bot appears much more human overall, and its movements are beginning to replicate that of a human.