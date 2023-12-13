NVIDIA's new DOOM 30th Anniversary Sweepstakes page has the RTX 4090 with an MSRP of $1398

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 had an MSRP of $1979 in February 2023, but now that has dropped to just $1389 for the DOOM 30th Anniversary Sweepstakes.

NVIDIA has had a bunch of giveaways throughout this year, starting from entry-level through to mid-range and up to its flagship GeForce RTX 4090... but now we're seeing some price drops on the MSRP of the RTX 4090 of close to $600.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 MSRP @ $1389 (source: NVIDIA)

The news is coming from NVIDIA's new DOOM 30th Anniversary sweepstakes competition, where you can win a custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card celebrating DOOM's incredible 30th anniversary. But now we're seeing that the last two competitions that NVIDIA held have the MSRP of the RTX 4090 and its custom backplate sitting at $1389.

Why is this significant? Well, earlier this year, NVIDIA held a competition in February 2023 where the MSRP of the giveaway of the GeForce RTX 4090 with a custom Atomic Heart backplate had an MSRP of $1979. Later in the year, the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition was $1599, and then in November and now December, the MSRP has fallen to $1389.

This means that the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4090, being $1389, brings it closer to the pricing of a custom GeForce RTX 4080, which isn't bad at all. Especially considering that we've seen the price of the GeForce RTX 4090 skyrocket past $2000 earlier this year, but that's still massively cheaper than the $4000+ that an RTX 4090 goes for in China now.

We could expect NVIDIA to lower the price of the GeForce RTX 4090 in anticipation of the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card that will be unveiled in January... we've only got a few weeks to wait now, folks.