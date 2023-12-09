Elon Musk's SpaceX is now worth more than Disney or Comcast

SpaceX is prospecting selling shares at a staggering valuation, making Elon Musk's rocket company worth more than Disney or Comcast.

It appears that Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, is worth more than Disney or Comcast, according to recent reports from Bloomberg.

The new report from the publication indicates that SpaceX is considering selling shares at a valuation of $175 billion, which would make Musk's company worth more than Disney or Comcast. Notably, SpaceX officially denied reports that insinuated the company was having an internal consideration about an IPO for its Starlink division next year while also upping its valuation by $25 billion more than it was last summer.

According to unnamed sources in the report, SpaceX is considering a share price of $95, which would generate $500 to $750 million if initiated. For reference, Comcast and Disney are worth about $167 billion, and Musk's rocket company hasn't even released put into place its best product - Starship. The company's newest generation rocket that's designed to land on the moon and Mars.

The 100-ton carry capacity and rapid reusability unlocks multi-planetary travel for the human race, as space agencies and companies will be able to land with enough cargo to set up a small base, beginning the colonization process.

