WhatsApp chat filters are coming and they're now in beta

While the world continues to discuss whether Apple should open iMessage to make it work with other platforms like WhatsApp, the meta-owned messaging service is pushing on with new features of its own. The app has had new features added over the last few months and now a new one is on the way after it appeared in the latest WhatsApp beta that's now available to testers.

The new feature adds support for filtering chat threads to make it easier to find the one that you're looking for. The WhatsApp beta watchers at WABetaInfo have reported on the change that is now available to users of the latest build that is now in the hands of those running the latest TestFlight beta.

The new WhatsApp feature adds a filter row to give users the chance to filter out chats that they don't want to see. One example is being able to filter unread messages so that they are easier to find in a sea of chat threads. Other options include the ability to filter group chats and more.

The new update isn't yet available to the public, and it also seems that the feature is only available to some users on the TestFlight beta, not all of them. However, WhatsApp is normally pretty good at sharing new features with those who have the public version of the app quickly, so hopefully it won't be all that long before we see the feature arrive for everyone who wants it. There's no telling when that will happen but we will keep our ears to the ground for when it does.