NVIDIA rushes out fix for V-Sync stuttering caused by its latest GPU driver

A hotfix has been applied for stuttering blues caused by driver version 546.29, as well as a problem with colors being muted in Discord when streaming.

NVIDIA has swiftly deployed a hotfix for its new Game Ready Driver which was released yesterday, and had a couple of annoying bugs - one of which was much more frustrating than the other.

2

NVIDIA's latest driver release has a couple of issues, one of which is nastier than the other (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Windows 12 is apparently launching in June 2024 alongside a wave of new AI PCs

We're talking about bouts of stuttering affecting the smoothness of gameplay when V-Sync is turned on. The other problem was when streaming on Discord, colors could appear muted.

Both of these are known issues with Game Ready Driver 546.29 and are cured by the hotfix which is version 546.31.

The latter is simply a quickly revised version of the previous driver with the fixes in place - although there could be unintended side-effects with any hotfix release.

As NVIDIA notes: "To be sure, these Hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is. They are run through a much abbreviated QA process. The sole reason they exist is to get fixes out to you more quickly. The safest option is to wait for the next WHQL certified driver."

Sadly, some of the feedback in reply to NVIDIA's announcement of the new hotfix claims that it doesn't solve the stuttering problem.

NVIDIA's driver version 546.29 brought in support for DLSS 3.5 to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition. Furthermore, DLSS 3 support was delivered to Throne and Liberty, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Fortnite Chapter 5 both got DLSS Super Resolution.

As we also saw today, NVIDIA announced that 500 games and apps are now RTX ready, meaning they support either ray tracing or DLSS (or both). That's good going, although RTX graphics cards have been around for over five years now.