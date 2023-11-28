NVIDIA to soak up most HBM supply for its AI GPUs, HBM4 is coming in 2026

NVIDIA's current and next-gen AI GPUs will be driving most of the demand of current and next-gen HBM memory, HBM3e and HBM4 included.

Published
2 minutes & 36 seconds read time

NVIDIA will be gobbling up all of the HBM3e and future-gen HBM4 memory supply for its current and next-gen AI GPUs, with TrendForce's new report stating NVIDIA will soak up most HBM3, HBM3e, and HBM4 memory over the next few years.

NVIDIA to soak up most HBM supply for its AI GPUs, HBM4 is coming in 2026 03
Open Gallery 3

TrendForce's latest research into the HBM market sees NVIDIA planning to diversify HBM suppliers for "more robust and efficient supply chain management". TrendForce sees NVIDIA buying up most of its HBM memory from Samsung because they'll be ready first, while SK hynix and Micron will have their new HBM memory ready in the second half of 2024.

Samsung's new HBM3 (24GB) is expected to complete verification with NVIDIA in the coming weeks, while its newer HBM3e memory is coming in 8-Hi stacks (24GB) and will reach NVIDIA by the end of July 2024. It's not just Samsung with HBM memory where SK hynix will have its HBM3e memory with NVIDIA in mid-August 2024, while Samsung will be last delivering HBM3e memory to NVIDIA in October 2024.

NVIDIA to soak up most HBM supply for its AI GPUs, HBM4 is coming in 2026 04
Open Gallery 3

NVIDIA's current-gen H100 AI GPU uses HBM3 memory, while the just-announced H200 AI GPU and upcoming B100 AI GPUs in 2024 are using HBM3e memory. NVIDIA also has teased its next-next-gen X100 AI GPU on datacenter roadmaps for 2025. NVIDIA is tapping Micron's new HBM3e memory for its beefed-up H200 AI GPU, with up to 141GB of HBM3e memory per H200 AI GPU.

The thrust of AI has seen demand for high-speed HBM3, HBM3e, and HBM4 memory for AI GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA, with AMD's upcoming Instinct MI300X series of AI accelerators featuring up to 192GB of HBM3 memory. TrendForce reiterates that HBM4 memory will be launching in 2026 and will be the first use of a 12nm process for its bottommost logic die (the base die) that will be supplied by foundries.

We can expect HBM4 12-Hi stacks to launch in 2026, while the HBM4 16-Hi stacks will be launching the year later in 2027.

Buy at Amazon

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM Liquid X 24G

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2999.95
$2595.74$2339.99-
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/28/2023 at 8:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, trendforce.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags