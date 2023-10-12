Samsung teases next-gen HBM4 for 2025: optimized for high thermal properties in development

Samsung says it has HBM4 memory ready for a 2025 launch with technologies optimized for high thermal properties in development, and so much more.

Samsung has announced that it is preparing its next-gen HBM4 memory standard, where it is currently planned for a 2025 release.

SangJoon Hwang, EVP and Head of DRAM Product & Technology Team (source: Samsung)

The next-gen Samsung HBM4 memory will offer a performance boost in data transfer rates, higher capacities, and more improvements for the future of AI processors from the likes of NVIDIA and AMD. Samsung should have next-generation HBM4 memory stacks with a 2048-bit memory bus in 2025, doubling the 1024-bit memory bus that has been inside of HBM3 for a few years now.

Samsung's executive vice president of DRAM product & technology, Sang Joon Hwang, announced the South Korean giant would have sixth-generation HBM4 DRAM chips in 2025. Samsung has its mass-produced HBM2e and HBM3 memory, while in development the company has HBM3e on the way with 9.8Gbps of bandwidth.

After that, Samsung has its next-gen HBM4 memory which the executive explained would be introduced in 2025 with technologies optimized for high thermal properties in development, such as non-conductive film (NCF) assembly and hybrid copper bonding (HCB).

Sang Joon Hwang said: "Later on, Samsung mass-produced HBM2E and HBM3, and has developed 9.8 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) HBM3E, which we'll soon start sampling to customers in our drive to enrich the HPC/AI ecosystem. Looking ahead, HBM4 is expected to be introduced by 2025 with technologies optimized for high thermal properties in development, such as non-conductive film (NCF) assembly and hybrid copper bonding (HCB)".

Samsung also explained that it launched its AVP (AdVanced Package) Business Team in early 2023, in order to strengthen packaging technology and maximize synergy across business units. Alongside HBM memory development, Samsung is producing advanced custom turnkey packaging services -- including 2.5D and 3D advanced packaging solutions -- ideal for the age of HPC and AI.