WhatsApp is testing a new way to access AI-powered chats

A new WhatsApp feature is in testing with beta users that puts a shortcut to a new Ai-powered chat into the Chats tab of the iPhone and Android apps.

It sometimes feels like you can't take two steps in any direction without falling over a new AI feature right now and WhatsApp is no different. The popular Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly testing a new feature that will make it easier for people to quickly access an AI-powered chat, although it's in very limited testing right now.

The new feature is only available to those who have the latest beta versions of the WhatsApp app installed on an iPhone or Android phone and even then, we're told your account needs to be enabled for you to see it. The number of people who fall into that category is a small one, so don't worry if you haven't seen this tweak yet.

The change was first reported by the WhatsApp beta watchers at WABetaInfo and apparently adds a new button to make it quicker to access a new AI-powered chat. The button is in the Chats tab which means that people can create a new chat with the help of AI without having to go through their chat list to find a previous AI chat.

However, it is impossible to say when we should expect this new feature to roll out to those who want it, with WhatsApp's beta program being closed to new users right now. That means that you'll just have ti kick back and wait for the feature to hit the mainstream version of the app. Thankfully, WhatsApp is normally pretty good at making sure that happens in a reasonable timeframe so fingers crossed we won't need to wait all that long.