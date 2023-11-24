Zelda Black Friday deal: Grab Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom together for $80

Own a Nintendo Switch and haven't tried the new modern Legend of Zelda duology? Now's the perfect time to jump in with both BotW and TotK on sale.

Two of Nintendo's must-play Switch games are on sale for Black Friday, and you can grab both for just $80.

Black Friday 2023 could be one of the record books. We're seeing some of the year's biggest AAA games drop to $29.99, and even some rare discounts on Nintendo titles, which are notorious for hardly ever going on sale. If you're a Switch gamer, you can grab two of the most epic adventure games ever made for a cool $80, which is little more than today's base prices for new games.

Walmart has both games of the newer The Legend of Zelda duology for a combined $80. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been reduced from $69.99 to $49.99, a -28% discount, whereas The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been reduced to just $29.99, offering a -50% discount.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch ($49.99) - Buy here

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch ($29.99) - Buy here

Both of these games are critical titles for any Switch owner, and gamers tend to agree; Breath of the Wild has sold over 31 million copies since releasing 2017, and Tears of the Kingdom has broken nearly 20 million sales since its launch in May.

If you need more evidence on why Tears of the Kingdom is required playing for all Switch owners, be sure to check out TweakTown's feature-length The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review.