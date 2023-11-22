SpaceX shares the best photos and videos of Starship's latest launch

Elon Musk's space-fairing company SpaceX recently completed Starship's second launch attempt, and the company has shared the best photos/video of the event.

Over the weekend, SpaceX conducted its second orbital launch attempt with the world's largest and most powerful rocket, Starship.

The launch took place on Friday last week and was an overall success, with SpaceX inching closer to being the company that can provide a viable and reusable means of transportation to the lunar surface and Mars. Starship is the launch vehicle to do that, and while both orbital launch attempts ended in an explosion, much knowledge was gained, and milestones were reached.

The main objective for the second orbital launch attempt was to successfully achieve hot staging, or the part of the launch where the booster separates from the main ship. Below, you will find some video footage of SpaceX hitting this milestone with hot staging successfully completed. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk visited the Starship launchpad and reported that it was in "great condition" and won't require any refurbishment, unlike the first orbital launch attempt.

Furthermore, Musk teased on November 20 that Starship's next orbital launch attempt, flight 3, will be ready to go within 4 weeks as SpaceX has "three ships in final production in the high bay".