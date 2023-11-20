SanDisk and Western Digital drives and memory prices slashed on Amazon up to 64%

Black Friday deals have arrived early on Amazon, and to kick off the week of deal madness, SanDisk and Western Digital have slashed prices up to 64%.

Published
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

The week of Black Friday deals are here and Amazon has a variety of discounts across its online marketplace, with a few select companies slapping big discounts on products.

SanDisk and Western Digital drives and memory prices slashed on Amazon up to 64% 631
Open Gallery 7

Two companies that have gotten out ahead with crazy deals are Western Digital and SanDisk, both of which have heavily discounted a healthy range of products. Western Digital has slapped discounts ranging from 17% all the way up to nearly 30% on select NVME M.2 SSD's, and storage expansion cards for the Xbox Series X. As for SanDisk, the memory company has led the charge with insane discounts of more than 60% across a variety of microSD cards and SDXC memory cards.

The SanDisk sales also include portable SSDs of various capacities, thumb drives, SATA SSD's, USB SSD drives. If you are considering purchasing extra storage for your gaming system, I'd recommend taking advantage of these limited time deals as now would be a great time to pick up a high quality drive for a very good price. Below you will find some of the best deals from Western Digital and SanDisk.

SanDisk and Western Digital drives and memory prices slashed on Amazon up to 64% 01
Open Gallery 7

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-400G-GN6MA - was $69.99 - now $27.99 - 60%

SanDisk and Western Digital drives and memory prices slashed on Amazon up to 64% 02
Open Gallery 7

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid State Flash Drive - Up to 420MB/s, Durable Aluminum Metal Casting - SDCZ880-1T00-GAM46 - was $279.99 - now $99.99 - 64%

SanDisk and Western Digital drives and memory prices slashed on Amazon up to 64% 03
Open Gallery 7

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE, Black - was $89.99 - now $49.99 - 44%

SanDisk and Western Digital drives and memory prices slashed on Amazon up to 64% 04
Open Gallery 7

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card - SDSDXXD-256G-GN4IN - was $62.49 - now $29.99 - 52%

SanDisk and Western Digital drives and memory prices slashed on Amazon up to 64% 05
Open Gallery 7

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO CompactFlash Memory Card UDMA 7 Speed Up To 160MB/s- SDCFXPS-256G-X46 - was $169.99 - now $134.99 - 21%

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$61.99$63.99$64.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2023 at 8:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags