The way you sign into WhatsApp is about to change forever

Whenever you sign into WhatsApp you have to wait for the instant messaging service to send through an SMS with a six-digit code for you to enter. And that's fine most of the time, except when it isn't. And for those times WhatsApp is now implementing a whole new way to verify that you're who you say you are.

As noted by the WhatsApp watchers at WABetaInfo, a new version of the WhatsApp app now available in the App Store seems to have enabled a new feature that allows users to verify themselves using their email address for the first time. The change means that users can now request the verification code be sent to their email address, allowing them to sign in that way.

This is of course huge news for people who need to sign into their WhatsApp account but don't have an active cellular connection. That could be when they are outside of cell service, for example, and is one of those very times when something like WhatsApp could be so vital.

However, it's vital to note that this doesn't mean that people can now sign up for WhatsApp using just an email address. Unfortunately, users will still need to provide a phone number when creating a new WhatsApp account - the new email option is for verification only, and nothing more.

WABetaInfo notes that the new feature could be rolling out to users now, so if you don't see it just yet hang fire - it's likely that it could take a few weeks before all WhatsApp accounts have the new email verification system enabled.