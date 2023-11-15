YouTube will soon be forcing creators to disclose AI-generated content in videos

YouTube will soon force users to implement a disclaimer into their content, informing the viewer that the content they are watching is AI-generated.

Published
2 minutes & 34 seconds read time

For quite some time, YouTube has been against any content posted to its platform that has been technically manipulated, but now the Google-owned company has made what could be considered its biggest push yet to stop the spread of specific content that it believes may have the potential of harming viewers.

YouTube will soon be forcing creators to disclose AI-generated content in videos 261545
Open Gallery 2

The latest YouTube rulebook change was announced on Tuesday via a blog post, and the world's largest video platform explained that its policy update will now require creators to add labels to their content before uploading. These labels would be applied to any "manipulated or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools." The idea behind this change is to protect viewers from being misled by content that has been manipulated using AI tools, while also differentiating "realistic", or normal content.

Additionally, YouTube specified that this new rule change will be particularly important for content that discusses sensitive topics such as elections, ongoing conflicts, public health crises, or public officials. Ahead of YouTube's coming change, which is scheduled to be rolled out to YouTube's upload process sometime early next year, digital information experts have sounded the alarm over the exponential emergence of AI tools used to generate misleading content that is then shared across various social media platforms - potentially misleading the public.

"We'll inform viewers that content may be altered or synthetic in two ways. A new label will be added to the description panel indicating that some of the content was altered or synthetic. And for certain types of content about sensitive topics, we'll apply a more prominent label to the video player.

There are also some areas where a label alone may not be enough to mitigate the risk of harm, and some synthetic media, regardless of whether it's labeled, will be removed from our platform if it violates our Community Guidelines. For example, a synthetically created video that shows realistic violence may still be removed if its goal is to shock or disgust viewers," writes YouTube

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$63.99
$63.99$65.99$69.77
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2023 at 4:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.youtube

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags