60% of PlayStation Plus subscribers may opt for annual 12-month memberships

Sony corporate appears to indicate that more than half of PlayStation Plus subscribers choose to buy 12-month annual subscriptions, likely due to costs.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Sony Corp CFO and President Hiroki Totoki may have indicated that about 60% of PlayStation Plus subscribers opt for the 12-month annual plans over the 1-month and 3-month options.

60% of PlayStation Plus subscribers may opt for annual 12-month memberships 1
Open Gallery 6

Back in 2022, Sony revamped its PlayStation Plus service and created a multi-tier offering that include different value propositions. The company had previously said it was happy with the reception of its new multi-sub model, and confirmed that most PS Plus users bought into the Extra and Premium tiers. Oddly enough, Sony stopped reporting PS Plus subscriber figures for its Q1'23 period, and then in September, the company raised the prices across all of its PS Plus plans.

While we no longer know how well PS Plus is doing, Sony did give some clues about plan adoption rates in its latest earnings call. Responding to a question about PS Plus' potential impact on revenue increases, Sony President and current PlayStation CEO Hiroki Totoki said that the "12-month package" of PS Plus equates to around "60% of the users."

60% of PlayStation Plus subscribers may opt for annual 12-month memberships 55660% of PlayStation Plus subscribers may opt for annual 12-month memberships 559

Buying into the 12-month plans have savings benefits for consumers, but it's these plans that were affected by the price hike, so the savings are now lower than they had previously been. Below we have a breakdown of the kinds of savings that PlayStation Plus subscribers can leverage for their 12-month subscriptions:

60% of PlayStation Plus subscribers may opt for annual 12-month memberships 62023
Open Gallery 6

Below we have a rough transcription of what was said during the earnings call. Do note that the following is sourced from on-the-fly Japanese-> English translations, so there's bits and pieces that need more paraphrasing and context.

60% of PlayStation Plus subscribers may opt for annual 12-month memberships 440
Open Gallery 6
Buy at Amazon

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2023 at 2:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:irwebmeeting.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags