NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER rumor: AD103 GPU with 16GB, could have 20GB GDDR6X model

According to the latest on the rumor mill, NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER rolls out with the full AD103 GPU, packing 10240 CUDA cores.

We keep hearing every single drip and drop of information on NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, with some fresh energy today from leaker "kopite7kimi" on Twitter.

The leaker tweeted out that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card will be using the full AD103-400 GPU with 10240 CUDA cores in total, 320 TMUs, 112 TOPs, and 64MB of L2 cache. NVIDIA is expected to use a 256-bit memory bus, which should be matched with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, which could be clocked faster than the 22.4Gbps on the RTX 4080 to 24Gbps with new Micron GDDR6X chips.

Kopite7kimi tweeted:

RTX 4080 Super, AD103-400, 10240FP32;

RTX 4070 Ti Super, AD103-275 or AD102-175, 8448FP32, 48M L2;

RTX 4070 Super, AD104-350 or AD103-175, 7168FP32, 48M L2.

"I still doubt with them, especially the Ti Super. I cannot fully agree".

AD103 = AD103 is limited to a 256-bit memory bus, but AD103 allows for much higher memory buses. meaning that NVIDIA has the option of making an AD102-based RTX 4080 SUPER with more VRAM: 20GB GDDR6X versus 16GB on the regular RTX 4080 SUPER. The RTX 4080 SUPER with 20GB of GDDR6X would drop down from a 256-bit memory bus to just a 160-bit memory bus... but even with faster GDDR6X from Micron, it would create confusion.

Ti and SUPER branding sounds confusing... here's a rant: Just like everyone else, I'm not liking the sound of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER just from its name... including both "Ti" and "SUPER" in the naming will confuse everyone. Regularly, a Ti release is considered an upgraded form of the previous card... so, for example, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti would be an amped-up, fully beefed-up version -- like a Titanium release -- of the GeForce RTX 4070. Right?

The same is implied to the previous GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER against the GeForce RTX 2070, it was the faster version. NVIDIA used the Ti and SUPER branding during the RTX 20 series but dropped it for the RTX 30 series... and now for the RTX 40 series, it could be using both. GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER... what next? GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ultra GX2?

Anyway, NVIDIA's upgraded GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphic card, according to kopite7kimi, will feature the AD103-275 or AD102-175 GPUs, which will feature 8448 CUDA cores and 48MB of L2 cache. Considering the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 both have 12GB of GDDR6X at 21Gbps, and both are on a 192-bit memory interface with 504GB/sec of memory bandwidth... I wonder what NVIDIA will do with an RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

We could see it using Micron's new 24Gbps GDDR6X memory, which would bump those numbers up significantly but keep it from reaching the RTX 4080 and its higher 16GB GDDR6X, with 717GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Lastly, we've got the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER... which will sit in between the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti, all sharing 12GB GDDR6X memory on identical speeds and bandwidth as each other. The upgraded RTX 4070 SUPER is expected to use the AD103-175 or AD104-350 GPU with 7168 CUDA cores and 48MB of L2 cache.