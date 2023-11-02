NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER rumored to have same 320W power as RTX 4080

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti cards rumored to feature the same power consumption as the non-SUPER cards at 320/285/220W power.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards have filled the headlines for weeks now, with the latest leaks on them teasing TDP numbers for the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and finally, the RTX 4070 SUPER.

According to new leaks from kopite7kimi suggests that the two higher-end SUPER refreshes in the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will have the same TDP as their non-SUPER counterparts of 320W and 285W, respectively. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, on the other hand, will have a 220W TDP, 20W increase on the 200W of the RTX 4070 non-SUPER.

However, these power numbers would be for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Founders Edition graphics cards, with AIB partners releasing custom variants of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards having higher TDP numbers.

When will we see NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards? Probably not this year. There's not much time left, with the end of the year less than two months away, and CES 2024 is in January 2024. We should see them announced and possibly released in early 2024, with a CES 2024 announcement not surprising me.

CUDA core count is also going to be different, with the RTX 4090 featuring 16384 CUDA cores, the RTX 4080 with 9728 CUDA cores, and the RTX 4070 Ti with 7680 CUDA cores. There's plenty of room between the 16384 and 9728 cores between the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, leaving a lot of room for the RTX 4080 SUPER to wiggle its way into the middle somewhere there.

RTX 4080 SUPER : AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4080: AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER : AD102 / AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 Ti: AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 SUPER : AD103 / AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

RTX 4070: AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

Here's what NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series will look like after the SUPER introductions: