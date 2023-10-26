Don't expect an Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024, analyst warns

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn't a huge change over the previous model and now a new report suggests that we might not see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024.

If you skipped the first Apple Watch Ultra and were left underwhelmed by the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it might be time to take the plunge and place an order regardless, especially if you were waiting for Apple to announce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 around September time 2024.

That's because one well-connected analyst believes that Apple isn't going to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year, or at least, it won't unless it hurries up and gets the ball rolling pretty soon.

That analyst is the supply chain watcher Ming-Chi Kuo and he was speaking in a new Medium post detailing Apple's plans for the Apple Watch through 2024. According to him, Apple has yet to get started on the development of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 which is thought to be unusual. In fact, Kuo goes on to say that if Apple doesn't officially get the ball rolling on Apple Watch Ultra 3 development within the next few weeks it will be "almost confirmed" that there won't be a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

That will no doubt be a big disappointment for owners of the first model who skipped the second last month. The second Apple Watch isn't all that different from the first, barring a faster processor and a couple of other tweaks. For that reason, there is little to make an existing owner upgrade, with those people likely choosing to wait for the next model. However, if Kuo is correct, they might be waiting an extra year until 2025 at the earliest.

This doesn't mean that there won't be a new Apple Watch next year, though. It's already been rumored that Apple has a big revamp of the normal Apple Watch to celebrate ten years of the popular wearable.