Bobby Kotick to become a philanthropist after Activision departure

Bobby Kotick plans to leave Activision in 2024 after 30 years of growth, and the gaming CEO has aspirations to become a philanthropist like Mike Bloomberg.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick wants to pursue philanthropic endeavors after he retires from the billion-dollar games company.

Microsoft just bought Activision for $68.7 billion and current CEO Bobby Kotick will leave in 2024. So what's next for Kotick? After all, the Kotick helped transform Activision into the world's biggest independent video games publisher/developer. But Kotick won't stick around for more games. The controversial entertainment magnate has aspirations to help society, and with his $400 million payout from the acquisition, Kotick certainly has some of the means to pursue these goals.

Kotick mentioned his vision of an ideal future in an interview with Bloomberg Technology, where he outlined some potential areas of investment.

"Mike Bloomberg is one of the most inspiring philanthropists that I've ever had the pleasure to know. I just turned 60 last year, and I'm personally really excited about the opportunity to help reform K-12 education, think about how to reduce hatred and intolerance in the world, focus on bridging relationships with countries like China... "There are these philanthropic interests that I've always had that I really want to focus on and make my priority today."

The Activision-Blizzard CEO has been met with strong disdain since allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct at Blizzard broke out in 2021. The controversy tanked Activision's stock, prompting Microsoft to offer an acquisition buyout price of $95/share. Morale and company culture was also at an all-time low.

Internally, Activision-Blizzard employees are happy that Kotick is leaving the company. Like the rest of Microsoft's gaming teams, Activision-Blizzard will answer to Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who has final authority on business decisions.

That being said, Activision-Blizzard will be a limited-integration company and operate with its own teams and budgets, not unlike ZeniMax.