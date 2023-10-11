HWINFO supports AMD's upcoming Threadripper PRO 7000WX CPUs, GIGABYTE's new TRX50 mobos

HWINFO has been updated with some support for AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX series of HEDT processors, which are set for release on October 19. You can download the new HWINFO v7.64 here.

The updated HWINFO v7.64 includes support for Storm Peak CPUs from AMD, which will be known as the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX series, led by the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor packing a hefty 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4 processor power, with a whopping 384MB of L3 cache.

HWINFO's latest update also includes fixes to problems that the utility had with CPUs that featured 64 cores, and you're kinda gonna need that support with the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor featuring 96 cores and all. HWINFO has support for Storm Peak, meaning even the beast of beasts with 96 cores and 192 threads will show up and detect in the software properly.

AMD will have a full suite of Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX series CPUs, starting with the Threadripper PRO 7985WX, 7975WX, and 7965WX processors... which will come in 64 cores, 128 threads for the Threadripper PRO 7985WX processor, 32 cores and 64 threads inside of the Threadripper PRO 7975WX processor, and then 24 cores and 48 threads for the Threadripper PRO 7965WX processor.

HWINFO's latest update also includes support for GIGABYTE's upcoming TRX50 motherboard series, which will be the motherboards that will support the AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX series processors. We should see new versions of HWINFO supporting other motherboard makers who pump out TRX50 motherboards, with the likes of ASRock and ASUS getting boards ready for the new HEDT processors from AMD.

Updated HWINFO v7.64 features, support includes:

Integrated PresentMon for FPS, Frame Time and GPU Busy monitoring.

Enhanced fan speed monitoring on some ASUS notebooks.

Enhanced VRM monitoring on GIGABYTE Z690 and Z790 series.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on new MSI motherboards.

Extended Sensor name in sensors window to display in full row.

Fixed installing driver on encrypted drives/folders.

Fixed a possible crash on some CPUs with more than 64 cores.

Fixed missing L3 Cache size on some AMD Phoenix APUs.

Improved support of AMD Strix and Storm Peak.

Fixed monitoring of GPU D3D information when GPU is re-enabled after disabling.

Improved sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX ENCORE.

Improved support and monitoring of GIGABYTE TRX50 series.

Fixed misreporting of XMP profiles for modules with XMP 3.0 + EXPO.

Improved DDR5 timing calculation per CAS latencies supported.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASRock B650I Lightning, A620I Lightning, Z790 Nova.

There are also some fixes inside of HWINFO v7.64, which will provide enhanced fan speed monitoring on particular ASUS motherboards, as well as enhanced VRM monitoring on GIGABYTE and its Z690 and Z790 motherboard series. MSI gets some lovin' here as well, with enhanced sensor monitoring on new MSI motherboards.