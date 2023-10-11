D-Link's VR Air Bridge turns the Meta Quest 3 into a wireless headset for PC VR gaming

The new Meta Quest 3 and VR Air Bridge from D-Link could be the ultimate PC VR gaming solution that delivers true wireless performance.

Published
1 minute & 51 seconds read time

The Meta Quest 3 has just launched, and early word on the latest generation of the popular VR headset has been positive. The Verge review is positive, with the key takeaway being that it's "better than its predecessors in almost every way." Tom's Guide shares similar sentiments in its review, praising the "improved graphics and superior performance [compared to] the Meta Quest 2."

Meta Quest 3 and D-Link VR Air Bridge deliver wireless PC VR gaming.
Open Gallery 2

Meta Quest 3 and D-Link VR Air Bridge deliver wireless PC VR gaming.

Per the specs and hardware, which adds mixed reality features via color cameras that sound very promising, the Meta Quest 3 not only improves the display and touch controllers but delivers double the performance of the Quest 2. However, like the Quest 2, the new Meta Quest 3 can be hooked to a PC to take advantage of superior discrete hardware and play VR games like Half-Life: Alyx.

Most achieve this via a single long Meta Quest Link cable that offers play-and-charge functionality over USB-C. Thanks to the Meta Quest range being an affordable VR option with simple-to-set-up inside-out tracking and motion controls, it's no wonder the headset is currently the most popular VR PC gaming solution on Steam (as seen in the latest Steam Hardware Survey results). But what about wireless VR, wire-free PC VR gaming with the Meta Quest 3? It's possible thanks to devices like D-Link's DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge.

The D-Link DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge supports the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest 3, using Wi-Fi 6 to "establish a high-speed, low-latency connection between gaming PCs and Meta Quest headsets" via the Air Link feature of the Meta Quest lineup. Connecting via fast USB, the VR Air Bridge dongle creates a same-room wireless PC VR solution, which is pretty amazing considering that some alternatives require multiple cables and setting up various sensors.

The solution makes VR gaming a more attractive option, with reviews for the D-Link DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge confirming that it lives up to its promise. However, there is one caveat - there's no Wi-Fi internet passthrough (per this UploadVR review from 2022), so once you connect, you're in offline mode playing PC games.

Buy at Amazon

D-Link VR Air Bridge for Meta Quest 2/3/Pro - Dedicated Wi-Fi 6 Connection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$84.26
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2023 at 8:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dlink.com, dlink.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags