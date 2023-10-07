NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti teased: based on AD102 GPU, should have 20GB GDDR6X

NVIDIA rumored to be working on AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4080 Ti or GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, would feature TGP below 450W, same price range as RTX 4080.

NVIDIA is reportedly planning a new high-end GeForce RTX 40 series card release, with rumors suggesting that the company is tinkering with a GeForce RTX 4080 Ti -- or GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER -- graphics card that will fall into a "similar price range" to the GeForce RTX 4080 that's on the market today.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition (source: TweakTown)

We're hearing the news of the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti from MEGAsizeGPU, with the new GPU set to arrive sometime in early 2024... which smells like CES 2024 in January. We could see the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti or GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, although a "SUPER" branded release would feel weird on its own against non-Ti and Ti class GPUs that NVIDIA already has filling out its GeForce RTX 40 series family of graphics cards.

Now, what's going to be inside? Rumor has it that NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 Ti will be based on the AD102 GPU GPU, with a bit more beef to it than the GeForce RTX 4080. We're hearing that it'll have a 380W to 420W TGP, as well as 20GB of GDDR6 memory on a 320-bit memory bus, which is a bigger upgrade over the 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus on the regular GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

Where will the performance sit? Well, the new GeForce RTX 4080 Ti should fill the void between the regular GeForce RTX 4080 and the ultra-high-end GeForce RTX 4090. Especially if the price is right (which is the most important thing here).

It's being reported that NVIDIA will be pricing its new GeForce RTX 4080 Ti graphics card at $1199, while the regular GeForce RTX 4080 will be dropped down to $999. The GeForce RTX 4080 debuted with an MSRP of $1199, so this makes sense here.

NVIDIA will still have its ultra-high-end GeForce RTX 4090 on the market priced well above the GeForce RTX 4080 and the purported GeForce RTX 4080 Ti graphics card, with the RTX 4090 sitting at $1599. I'd like to see a higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Ti -- or GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER -- at $1999 with much, much more beef attached to it... but I guess we'll have to wait and see.

CES 2024 is only a few months away now, when we'll get the skinny on this new GeForce RTX 4080 Ti, and we can't wait!