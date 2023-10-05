Google will keep your Pixel 8 running for seven years, including spare parts

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro both come with seven years of software updates and it's been confirmed that new parts will get the same lifespan as well.

When Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro it also announced that the two new phones would get a whopping seven years of software updates which is a long time to keep a phone ticking along. Now, the company has also confirmed that the same seven-year timeframe applies to hardware, too.

The seven-year software updates are a huge deal for people who like to keep their phones around for a long time or hand them down to their kids. Years upon years of updates is something that is normally offered by Apple, but Google's move to do the same is positive indeed. It includes OS updates, security fixes, and new features, too. But if you're going to keep your Pixel 8 around for longer thanks to new software updates, what if you break it?

Now, Google confirmed to Android Authority that it will also offer repairs for the new phones for the same seven-year time period, ensuring that if you break it in six years you can safely assume that Google will be able to source the parts required to fix it. You'll be able to buy Pixel 8 parts from iFixit as well, the website reports.

The news was confirmed by Soniya Jobanputra, director of product management at Google. They told Android Authority that the new part support is part of Google's plan to "keep your hardware alive" for longer, which is an admirable approach.

Being able to get new parts doesn't just apply to breakages, of course. Pixels that have been around for that many years are likely to need new batteries and it now appears that we'll be able to get them, something that isn't always guaranteed for some phones.