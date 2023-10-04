AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 'Storm Peak' CPUs launching on October 19

AMD reportedly launching its next-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 'Storm Peak' CPUs featuring up to 96 cores and 192 threads on October 19.

AMD is all systems go to unveil its next-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 "Storm Peak" CPUs on October 19, according to sources over at Wccftech. The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PR0 7000 series CPUs will come packing up to 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4-powered CPU power... annihilating the competition: Intel.

AMD won't just be amping up the core and thread count on its upcoming Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 "Storm Peak" CPUs, but it'll be dumping in huge amounts of cache that will be a boon for workstation users, as well as content creators. More cores, more threads, more cache, more everything across the board. We're looking at up to 75% more performance over AMD's current Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs... which, well, is quite simply massive.

Just like its current-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs, we'll see AMD offering its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 "Storm Peak" processors inside of premium workstation systems in the DIY market with limited (I'm sure, very, very limited) quantities, while system builders will have next-gen workstation PCs powered by the new Storm Peak CPUs.

As for which CPUs to expect from AMD in its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series range, we should see:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX : 96 cores, 192 threads

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX : 64 cores, 128 threads

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX : 32 cores, 64 threads

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX : 16 cores, 32 threads

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX: 12 cores, 24 threads

The new TRX50/WRX50 platforms on offer will sport up to an insane 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes, up to 8-channel DDR5 memory support, and some truly powerhouse performance for workstation and content creator use cases.

AMD will have up to 384MB of L3 cache + 480MB full pool of cache, and up to a 350W TDP design across each of the upcoming Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 "Storm Peak" CPUs. Just 50W more power or so than Intel is using on its current-gen consumer + gaming-focused Core i9-13900K processor, and even its upcoming Core i9-14900K processor. They both use upwards of 300W in gaming and content creation use, with just 8 cores and 24 threads of CPU performance behind it. AMD on the other hand, will be offering up to 96 cores and 192 threads for 350W. Impressive stuff.

