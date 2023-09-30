New Google Pixel Watch 2 leak highlights its Fitbit inspiration

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to debut at an October 4 event and more details have already started to leak ahead of that unveiling.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be announced during an event on October 4, with Google also set to show off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro officially for the first time. Expectations are high for the whole lineup, and now new leaks show just how much of the Fitbit DNA is starting to appear on the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 will be Google's second attempt at building a top-quality smartwatch and it didn't do a bad job with the first model that was released last year. However, this new model looks set to lean heavily on Fitbit by adding some key new features that will be familiar to Fitbit wearers.

As noted by 9to5Google, the most obvious is a new Body responses screen which is expected to use a new EDA sensor to help with stress tracking for the first time. We also see new images, shared by X leaker Evan Blass, which show a redesigned interface for heart rate monitoring with a "target zone." It isn't clearly mentioned what that feature will do, although talk of pace training might give us a hint.

Blass's leak also appears to all but confirm that the Pixel Watch 8 will be handed out to buyers of the Pixel 8 Pro, while the Pixel Buds Pro will be given to buyers of the Pixel 8. Getting a free, and new smartwatch when buying a new phone is pretty impressive and is something that we absolutely can't imagine Apple doing with the iPhone and Apple Watch. If you're in the market for a new phone and like wearables, the Pixel 8 Pro just became a much more interesting proposition.