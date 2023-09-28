Scientists baffled at NASA's Webb telescope spotting astronomical objects that should be there

Scientists are questioning their theories about the cosmos after NASA's James Webb Space Telescope provided valuable new cosmological evidence.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has discovered new evidence of fragile astronomical objects that is making scientists question their own theories about how the universe evolved over millions of years.

Scientists baffled at NASA's Webb telescope spotting astronomical objects that should be there 948
Open Gallery 2

Astronomers generally agree that our Milky Way galaxy is quite a fragile galaxy that couldn't have existed in the early tumultuous stage of the universe when galaxies were continuously colliding and merging into each other. So, what makes the Milky Way fragile? Astronomers recognize the Milky Way as a spiral galaxy because if you were to view the galaxy from the top or bottom, it would look like a spinning pinwheel.

These long spiral arms wouldn't have survived galactic mergers and would have been ripped apart, leading astronomers to believe galaxies such as the Milky Way wouldn't be able to survive in the chaotic environment of the early universe.

However, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has provided evidence of the very opposite. In a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal, Webb provided evidence to suggest that these types of galaxies were 10 times more common in the early universe than astronomers previously believed. This contradictory evidence throws a spanner in the works of the current theory regarding how large galaxies formed.

"We compare our results to theory to show that the fraction of types we find is predicted by cosmological simulations, and that the Hubble Sequence was already in place as early as one billion years after the Big Bang," reads the study

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$69.89$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2023 at 5:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags