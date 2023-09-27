PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan will leave Sony in 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan is leaving the company after 30 years of gaming following the FTC's loss in the Microsoft-Activision merger.

Today marks the end of an era for PlayStation. Sony's gaming CEO Jim Ryan will depart the company when the FY23 timeline ends on April 1, 2024. Ryan will be temporarily replaced by Sony's Hiroki Totoki, who will step in as interim CEO of the games division while the board approves a new leader for SIE. Totoki also leads as Sony Corp's president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer.

Jim Ryan leaves behind a decades-long legacy at Sony. Having joined Sony's European games division in 1994, eventually rising to become president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Ryan then became deputy president at the consolidated games branch in 2018, and eventually succeeded Shawn Layden when Layden left PlayStation in 2019.

Ryan's departure comes at a pivotal time for PlayStation.

Sony is currently pursuing growth vectors across mobile and live service titles, with the majority of Sony's first-party game studios working on some sort of online title. Sony plans to have 12 live games on the market by FY25 alongside a number of singleplayer games.

Under Ryan's tenure, PlayStation has delivered record-breaking revenues ($26.917 billion in FY22) and operating income ($3.091 billion in FY20) while amassing 41.7 million PS5 sales.

It's also worth noting that Ryan is leaving Sony shortly after the Federal Trade Commission lost its preliminary injunction trial in federal courts. The FTC sought to block the Microsoft-Activision merger from closing until its own administrative hearing was concluded. Jim Ryan was a big part of the FTC's case, having delivered testimony on the behalf of Sony, who was one of the principal antagonists of the merger.

Ryan has shared the following message to PlayStation fans and industry figures: