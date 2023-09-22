Microsoft lays out terms of new Ubisoft Divestment Agreement to UK regulators

UK regulators at the Competition and Markets Authority have published the proposed undertakings and terms of Microsoft's new cloud divestment strategy.

UK regulators at the Competition and Markets Authority have published the proposed terms of Microsoft's new merger deal.

Weeks ago, Microsoft and UK anti-trust agency CMA joined forces to defeat a lengthy and costly appeals process. The reason that the trillion-dollar tech giant and the UK regulators wanted to quash the appeal is simple: Microsoft wants to get the merger passed, and the CMA wants to weigh all options.

Microsoft's new proposal changes the original Activision merger terms so substantially that the CMA has opened a new Phase 1 investigation into the deal. This new merger strategy sees Microsoft selling Activision cloud game streaming rights to Ubisoft, a foreign third-party publisher. Microsoft would not have control over Activision games in the cloud--the CMA had originally been concerned that Microsoft would engage in anti-competitive practices in cloud gaming if it held onto streaming rights of big games like Call of Duty.

Microsoft has offered the CMA what is called a Proposed Undertaking, which is essentially a game plan or a strategy that outlines Microsoft's post-merger plans. The company has provided a series of enforceable rules and tenants in which it will follow and abide by in order to address regulatory concerns.

The proposal is called the Ubisoft Divestment Agreement. This is similar in form and function to the Microsoft Cloud Remedy that was rejected by the CMA, however the terms are different.

The CMA is now seeking third-party feedback on the proposed undertakings. The CMA has not decided whether or not the merger should be greenlit or not, and if no undertakings are deemed appropriate, the merger will move to a Phase 2 investigation, which could take many more months before the merger is cleared.

Below we have a quick outline of the proposal that Microsoft offered the CMA: