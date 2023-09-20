Bethesda confirms Starfield is the biggest launch for the developer with a new player milestone

Bethesda has announced Starfield has reached a new player milestone that makes the title the biggest launch for the developer in its history.

Bethesda has taken to its social channels to announce Starfield reaching a new player milestone that has made the company reach its own milestone.

Bethesda Games took to its X account to announce that Starfield has reached a staggering 10 million players across all platforms. This monumental achievement that took place just after two weeks of the title being out, as Bethesda released the highly anticipated title on September 19, with players that ordered the Premium Edition getting access on September 1. It was only after two days of being released Bethesda announced that more than 6 million people were playing the game.

The release of Starfield has gained it the title of the fastest-selling new IP of 2023, along with the biggest Xbox launch of this generation in Europe. At the moment its unclear what the split is in terms of platforms player count, and that is information we will likely never find as Microsoft stopped reporting its numbers quite some time ago.

In other Starfield news, despite the title's official mod tools not being released many players are enjoying some quality of life mods that have been published on NexusMods. Check those out in the below link.

