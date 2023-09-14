Hackers claiming responsibility for shutting down MGM Resorts say it took just a 10 minute call

The company wrote in a statement that it identified a cybersecurity threat in some of its systems that has resulted in its website being temporarily shut down.
MGM Resorts released a statement that confirmed its systems powering a selection of its casinos along the Las Vegas stripe detected a cybersecurity issue that caused some slot machines being taken offline, with other gambling systems also being temporarily shut down. The company said it took "prompt action to protect our systems and data," but isn't sure how widespread the vulnerability is and what systems have been affected by the attack.
The ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group have claimed responsibility for the attack in a forum post, where it boasts that it was extremely easy to gain access to MGM Resort's systems. The ransomware group claims they used basic social engineering tactics to gain the necessary information to access the systems in order to obtain data that would force MGM Resorts to pay a ransom. However, MGM Resort refuses to pay the group.
The ransomware group wrote, "A company valued at $33,900,000,000 was defeated by a 10-minute conversation."
