That M3 MacBook launch for October 2023 might not happen after all

A new report suggests that we won't be getting all of those shiny new M3 MacBooks that were rumored for release this coming October.

While all of the attention right now is on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series' of devices, there have been plenty of rumors that claimed there would be something else on the horizon after the September 12 event. Those rumors claimed that there would be a Mac event in or around October, likely to launch new M3-series chips. But now, a new report claims that might not be the case after all.

That's after a tweet by the supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that it appears Apple will now no longer launch any M3 MacBooks before the end of 2023. That means that the rumored refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro might not happen after all. Or at least, not this side of 2024.

That would be an interesting change of plan because so many precious reports have pointed to October as being the month that Apple's first M3 chips launch. That being said, Kuo does say that new MacBook models won't arrive - is it possible that we will still see new iMac and perhaps Mac mini hardware?

The M3 chips will be the first Mac chips powered by TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process, potentially making for cooler running while using less power. Those things can both allow for faster chips, something that is expected to make the M3 upgrade a bigger upgrade over the current models than the M2 chip was when compared to the M1.

There had been rumors fo a new 24-inch iMac joining a new M3 Mac mini in October, so perhaps they're the only Macs we'll get next month. Kuo is normally pretty accurate when it comes to these things given his supply chain links, after all.