Having sex in Starfield gives you a massive XP boost that you shouldn't miss out on

Holding off on getting a romantic partner in Starfield means you are missing out on a massive XP buff that's called 'Emotional Security'.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

If you have picked up Starfield and you are going through your first play-through, you may want to consider getting a romantic partner, and it's not just for the visual aspects.

Having sex in Starfield gives you a massive XP boost that you shouldn't miss out on 145214
Open Gallery 2

Most gamers on their first play-through of a new open-world RPG title won't pursue romantic partners, or at least it's not very high on the to-do list. However, a recent article from PCGamer has pointed out, first discovered by VG247, that Starfield has a strong incentive to do very much that, as having sex with your in-game romantic partner grants your character a 15% XP boost for 24 real minutes. This status boost is, funnily enough, called "Emotional Security" and, as stated previously, will boost all experience gained for nearly half an hour of Earth time.

Notably, this status effect is similar to the "Well Rested" 10% XP bonus that's granted to your character when you sleep in a bed. However, 15% is obviously higher than 10%. A caveat to this buff is that players won't be able to have one-night stands with NPCs, and there are only a few select NPCs that are interested in sleeping with players. But, according to reports, its quite easy to get an NPC to fall in love with you.

All players will have to do is bring them along on adventures, don't commit crimes, and eventually, a "flirt" dialogue option will be unlocked. These options lead to love, marriage, and then, well, you know, a massive temporary XP buff that's worth getting.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.89
$10.89$10.90$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/6/2023 at 12:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags