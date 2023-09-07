Logitech G's new PRO X gaming products include a wireless keyboard and mouse

Logitech G's new PRO X wireless keyboard and mouse look very cool and bring some new features to the table (or desktop), but they are costly.

The Logitech G PRO series of gaming peripherals and hardware are highly sought after for several reasons, whether it's the physical design, the reliable performance, or the premium quality. That said, they generally command a price that's noticeably higher than the competition - which is the case with the new Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard and Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse.

The new Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard and Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse, image credit: Logitech.

Still, they do look pretty amazing, with the Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard offering a compact design, low-latency wireless, and the company's LIGHTFORCE Hybris Switches that blend optical sensors with a mechanical feel. Plus, they've added dedicated media keys.

Weighing in at 60 grams, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse sees some innovation, too, with the arrival of the new HERO 2 Sensor that offers 32,000 DPI accuracy with tracking at over 500 inches-per-second (IPS). Logitech notes that the tracking still works when lifting or tilting the mouse, which is very cool.

And with LIGHTSPEED wireless, you only need a single connection on the PC side to use both peripherals at the same time. Available in black, white, and pink, the Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard and Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse look extremely stylish.

Here's a look at some features and pricing for these new Logitech G PRO products.

Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard - USD 199 / AUD 369.95

Dimensions : Height: 34 mm, Width: 352 mm, Depth: 150 mm

Features : Pro-inspired tenkeyless design, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, Onboard lighting profiles, 6 ft detachable charging and data cable, 1 ms report rate

Battery Life (rechargeable) : up to 50h

Wireless Range : up to 10 m

Warranty: 2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse - USD 159 / AUD 299.95

