Lenovo Legion Go launching in October with AMD Ryzen Z1 APU and 8.8 inch QHD display for $799

Ahead of its official unveiling new info for the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go PC gaming handheld detail its price, release window, and hardware specs.

With Lenovo set to unveil its dedicated portable gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go, in the coming days at IFA 2023, we've now got more details on what to expect thanks to new information courtesy of Windows Report covering hardware specifications, pricing, and even availability. It's on track for an October release.

The Lenovo Legion Go will arrive with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

As a dedicated Windows 11 PC gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go is positioned as a direct competitor to the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck, albeit more premium regarding its make-up. Specs-wise, Lenovo looks to be going all out with the Legion Go, especially when put up against the formidable ROG Ally, with the handheld featuring a larger screen with a higher resolution and frame rate (QHD+ 2560 x 1600), the Ryzen Z1 Extreme from AMD, and super-fast 16GB LPDDR5X-7500 memory.

Storage-wise, the Legion Go will use PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242 with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. Pricing will start at USD 799, with the handheld also set to debut with three months of Xbox Game Pass.

The 8.8-inch display certainly sounds like the winner and potentially overkill with the 2560 x 1600p resolution on a tiny display. Throw in a 144 Hz variable refresh rate with 97% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and a peak brightness of 500 nits, and it's something we haven't quite seen in the gaming handheld space before.

This new info joins what we already know about the handheld, which includes several close-up shots of the physical design more akin to the Nintendo Switch with detachable controllers with plenty of buttons, a trackpad, and even an inbuilt scroll wheel. It also has ports with a USB 4.0 display, power delivery, and a sizable 900 mAh battery.

There is a catch: with the controllers connected, the unit's overall weight is around 854 grams, a decent increase over the ROG Ally's 608-gram weight and the Steam Deck's 669 grams.

The report also indicated that Lenovo is set to launch the Legion Go alongside Lenovo Legion Glasses, which feature Micro OLED panels with a per-eye 1080p resolution, and Lenovo Legion E510 gaming earbuds.

Here's a look at the full leaked specifications for the Lenovo Legion Go.

