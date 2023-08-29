TEAMGROUP's new T-FORCE DARK AirFlow cooler is designed to keep PCIe Gen5 SSD temps low

The transition from PCIe Gen4 to PCIe Gen5 storage has led to an impressive leap in overall read and write speeds - where now sequential read speeds in the region of 10 to 12GB/s are not uncommon. But, with great power (or speed) comes great responsibility (or the need to keep overall temperatures down).

The new T-FORCE DARK AirFlow SSD Cooler is designed for PCIe Gen5 SSDs, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

The arrival of high-speed PCIe Gen5 SSDs has also meant that storage devices are not noyl faster than they have ever been but running hotter. With several companies releasing SSD options with all-in-one cooling solutions involving large heatsinks and active fans, the new T-FORCE DARK AirFlow SSD Cooler from TEAMGROUP has been designed to keep PCIe Gen5 SSD temperatures cool during periods of high transfer speeds.

As a custom solution, the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow ensures that a PCIe Gen5 SSD maintains optimal operating temperatures even in high-speed transfer mode over a sustained period. With a graphene-patented dual-layer structure alongside two 5mm pure copper piped with multi-layered aluminum fins, a "high-pressure smart PWM fan" will adjust its speed according to requirements.

TEAMGROUP notes that the patented design features a cutting-edge ultra-thin graphene layer that offers excellent thermals and is tailor-made for the fastest M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 SSDs available today.

The new T-FORCE RT-X120 ARGB Fan, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

In addition to the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow, TEAMGROUP has also announced that it's launching its new T-FORCE RT-X120 ARGB Fan, which makes use of a unique ring-shaped blade design alongside immersive fan-wide RGB lighting to make them the perfect addition to a full RGB build. With shock absorption and a robust structure designed to concentrate airflow and pressure, the low-noise and smart T-FORCE RT-X120 ARGB Fan arrives with a 50,000-hour lifespan.

The T-FORCE DARK AirFlow SSD Cooler and T-FORCE RT-X120 ARGB Fan will be available in October via Amazon in the U.S. - with pricing TBC.