MSI provides workaround for motherboard owners who've fallen afoul of new Windows 11 update

Got an 'unsupported processor' error that's crashing your Windows 11 PC, and you can't escape from? MSI is on hand with some advice, fortunately.

Windows 11 users with MSI motherboards have run into an issue with the latest preview update for Microsoft's OS in some cases, as was made clear earlier this week - and now we've had some further feedback from MSI on a workaround.

To backtrack a moment, the original problem was made apparent when reports came in from those running the latest BIOS from MSI for motherboards with Intel 600 and 700 chipsets. Those affected observed that after installing optional update KB5029351, their PC has crashed with a BSoD declaring that they have an 'unsupported processor' - a worrying message to see indeed.

For PC owners encountering this error, the good news is that KB5029351 will hopefully just uninstall itself, with Windows 11 rolling back the patch and returning to normal on reboot.

The problem is if this rollback doesn't happen - what then? It sounds like a potentially sticky situation, which is why MSI has stepped in and provided the aforementioned workaround.

As VideoCardz spotted, the motherboard maker tells is:

"If KB5029351 is not automatically uninstalled, we recommend reverting your BIOS to the previous version and uninstalling KB5029351 from Windows. If you are unsure of how to restore to older BIOS, this video [we've embedded it at the top of this article] will help you on how to flash BIOS on MSI motherboards."

Meanwhile, MSI informs us it is investigating the issue:

"Both MSI and Microsoft are aware of the 'UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR' error and have begun investigating the root cause. While the investigation is underway, we recommend that all users temporarily refrain from installing the KB5029351 Preview update in Windows. We will keep you updated on the progress of our investigation."

Of course, we hear elsewhere that Microsoft has blocked this preview update for PCs with MSI hardware that will be affected - so you shouldn't be able to download it now, even if you wanted to, if you stand to be hit by the bug.

The good thing is that as this is a preview update, you don't have to install it anyway. It effectively illustrates the dangers of beta software, which includes the optional updates Microsoft pipes to Windows 11 users on the stable release version of the OS - underlining that they can still have quite nasty errors lurking in the background.