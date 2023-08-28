Elon Musk admits that X could 'fail' under his command

Elon Musk has admitted in a new X post that the social media platform has the potential to 'fail' under his command, but 'we will try our best.'

Published
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform formerly called Twitter, has said that the entire platform could fail under his command.

The owner of X has admitted what many users have suspected: the entire social media platform could fail under his command. This admission came after a glitch riddled the platform last weekend that resulted in images and links posted before December 2014 to magically disapear. The Verge reported that X was having trouble displaying any hyperlinks that were converted through Twitter's built-in URL shortener. The publication confirmed that this glitch didn't affect videos.

The problem was discussed by the X Support account, which wrote, "We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days. The glitch claimed one of the most famous tweets ever, the selfie snapped by Ellen DeGeneres that features a slew of stars such as Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. Musk took to his personal X account for the rare admission, saying there are no great "social networks' right now, and that there is a real possibility that X may fail like many social media platforms before it.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$10.90$10.90$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.93
$25.62$25.62-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/28/2023 at 3:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags