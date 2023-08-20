GoPro HERO12 Black to rock 27MP camera with 5.3K 60FPS 10-bit video support

A new specifications sheet has revealed the upcoming details about the GoPro HERO12 Black, which is now expected to shoot 5.3K at 60FPS.

A new report from Winfuture details GoPro's upcoming HERO12 Black and the incredible specifications the new flagship action camera is equipped with.

The report claims the HERO12 Black will launch with a 1-inch sensor that is able to reach 27MP, along with insane video recording capabilities such as support for a 5.3K resolution at 60FPS. Additionally, the HERO12 Black will come with HyperSmooth 6.0, a technology designed to deliver buttery smooth image stabilization throughout video recording.

As for the device itself, the report states the HERO12 will come with two displays, the main display is located at the back of the action camera and measures 2.27 x 1.4 inches diagonally, and a smaller second display is on the front. While the shooting specifications are certainly impressive, the report states the biggest improvements are in the battery department. The HERO12 black will come with a 1720mAh battery that can be swapped out for an even larger battery to increase the overall runtime of the action camera.

Users can expect to get up to 70 minutes of battery shooting at 5.3K resolution at 60FPS. Dropping the FPS down to 30 will give the HERO12 Black an extra 20 minutes of battery life, bringing the total shooting time up to 90 minutes. Notably, shooting 5.3K at 30FPS for up to 90 minutes is just 10 minutes faster than the HERO11.

