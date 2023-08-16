All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Famous astrophysicist dismisses AI's like ChatGPT, calling them 'glorified tape recorders'

In an interview with CNN, famed astrophysicist Michio Kaku said that artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT are 'glorified tape recorders'.

CNN's Fareed Zakaria has sat down with astrophysicist Michio Kaku for an interview where he threw a wet blanket on the erupting fire of artificial intelligence (AI).

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku has calmed the rampant fears that artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are going to take over the world, either through replacing jobs or reaching a point of complexity where they are conscious and put into a physical robotic.

Kaku described these AI-powered systems, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, as "glorified tape recorders," saying that these systems simply take "snippets of what's on the web created by a human, splices them together and passes it off as if it created these things," he said. "And people are saying, 'Oh my God, it's a human, it's humanlike.'"

Additionally, Kaku said that these systems, or chatbots are unable to determine what is true and what is false. Adding that humans are still needed to determine the facts from the fallacies, "That has to be put in by a human." The theoretical physicist explained that humans are currently in the second stage of computation evolution, with the first stage being analog, which required "sticks, stones, levers, gears, pulleys, string."

The second stage was the switch to electricity-powered transistors that eventually became microchips, birthing the world we know now as the digital landscape. The next stage is quantum computing, or computational processes that are carried out on particles and electrons. Kaku explains that this would be a shift away from the typical binary systems we know today, and computing would be closer to how Mother Nature operates.

"Mother Nature would laugh at us because Mother Nature does not use zeros and ones," Kaku said. "Mother Nature computes on electrons, electron waves, waves that create molecules. And that's why we're now entering stage three."

NEWS SOURCES:edition.cnn.com, youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

