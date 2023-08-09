Tons of Modern Warfare 2 content will carry over to Modern Warfare 3

Tons of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 content will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3, reinforcing reports that MW3 started off as a MW2 expansion.

Activision's dev teams have outlined what Modern Warfare 2 content will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 will be an extension of MW2, indicating a potential cross-game future for the Call of Duty franchise. Reports indicate that MW3 was originally envisioned as a kind of expansion lacking a premium experience, but morphed into a fully-fledged $69.99 premium game as Treyarch and Infinity Ward were conscripted to assist Sledgehammer Games with MW3's development.

Although MW3 is technically it's own separate game, there will be a lot of carry-over. Well, carry-forward is more apt. This is a great win for gamers, who won't have to re-buy content or start from scratch in MW3.

"For the first time in Call of Duty's history, a vast amount of content from a previous Modern Warfare game will transfer - or "carry forward" -- and be available in the next Modern Warfare title. The content delivery is incredible: As an example, expect your available arsenal to combine weapons from both Modern Warfare titles, giving you a massive repository of armaments ready to use on day one!," Activision said on the Call of Duty website.

We've summarized how the carry-forward system works below: