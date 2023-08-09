All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

$1 Xbox Game Pass promo reduced to 14 days, used to be 30 days

Microsoft has cut its Xbox Game Pass promo in half, with the $1 trial now only offering 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate instead of the previous 30 days.

$1 Xbox Game Pass promo reduced to 14 days, used to be 30 days
Published
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

Microsoft has halved its Xbox Game Pass promotion to just 14 days, the newly updated subscription website has confirmed.

The new $1 promo (left) vs the old promo (right).The new $1 promo (left) vs the old promo (right).
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new $1 promo (left) vs the old promo (right).

Shortly before the FTC lost its federal case against the Microsoft-Activision merger, Microsoft increased the price of its Game Pass subscription; Game Pass Ultimate was raised $2 to $16.99/month, whereas Game Pass on console was raised to $10.99. The price hike skewed the Xbox LIVE Gold conversion ratios, and also brought back the popular $1 trial of Game Pass Ultimate.

Now a few weeks after the introduction of the promo, Microsoft has quietly changed the promotional period for the $1 trial. Users can now only get 14 days of Xbox Game Pass for $1 instead of the full 30 days that was previously offered.

The timing here is interesting. Starfield is set to release on September 6, and our findings indicate the game is expected to significantly contribute to record-breaking Q1 revenues for the Xbox games division.

What's more is that Microsoft just announced plans to scrap Xbox LIVE Gold entirely. The subscription will now be replaced with Xbox Game Pass Core, which gives everything that XBLG offered alongside access to a pool of specific titles.

Microsoft is using Game Pass as the main delivery mechanism to drive games revenues for its first-party content and overall video games business.

In the FTC v Microsoft trial, we learned quite a bit about the importance of Game Pass, and that Xbox's financial teams routinely conduct analyses based around subscriptions versus game sales, whether it be cannibalization or a means of stemming any potential losses from exclusivity.

Game Pass is a recurring business model wherein consumers do not own the content that they access through the subscription, but can indeed buy the games separately at a discounted rate. Microsoft is all-in on digital services and subscriptions, and Xbox has been shifting towards this model since the unification of consoles and Windows PCs, which heralded Game Pass' introduction in 2017.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2023 at 10:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.