Report: Xbox LIVE Gold being replaced with new Xbox Game Pass tier

Microsoft officially plans to retire Xbox LIVE Gold and introduce a new $9.99/month base Game Pass tier with online multiplayer and a pool of games.

After decades of online gaming, Xbox LIVE Gold is reportedly being phased out and replaced with a new Game Pass subscription tier.

Report: Xbox LIVE Gold being replaced with new Xbox Game Pass tier 1
New reports indicate that Microsoft is preparing to officially retire its Xbox LIVE Gold subscription. Starting September 1, a new Game Pass tier called Core will replace Xbox LIVE Gold, and offer some extra benefits for no additional cost.

Updated Xbox press materials reveal Xbox Game Pass Core will cost $9.99, the same price as Xbox LIVE Gold, with some new upgrades including access to a limited pool of 25 free monthly games lifted straight out of the Game Pass offering. Xbox LIVE Gold is essentially being converted into a Game Pass lite version of the subscription. The monthly Games With Gold freebies are also reportedly being removed. All games redeemed via Games With Gold will still be available.

All current Xbox LIVE Gold members will be automatically rolled into the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. All other Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers will remain the same in terms of pricing and benefits.

The Xbox Game Pass Core lineup includes:

  1. Among Us
  2. Descenders
  3. Dishonored 2
  4. Doom Eternal
  5. Fable Anniversary
  6. Fallout 4
  7. Fallout 76
  8. Forza Horizon 4
  9. Gears 5
  10. Grounded
  11. Halo 5: Guardians
  12. Halo Wars 2
  13. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  14. Human Fall Flat
  15. INSIDE
  16. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  17. Psychonauts 2
  18. State of Decay 2
  19. The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Microsoft is expected to rotate games in and out of this 25-game selection offered with the Core subscription.

This adjustment follows a price hike on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $14.99 a month to $16.99 a month, and follows what could be a new phase shift for the Xbox Game Pass subscription model.

NEWS SOURCE:cafe.naver.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

