Microsoft expects Xbox to deliver record-breaking revenue during Starfield's release

If Microsoft's forecast is correct, then the Xbox games division will deliver record Q1 revenues, and Starfield could be a significant contributor.

Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

According to internal forecasts published by Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, the Xbox games division is expected to deliver record-breaking revenues in Q1 FY24.

Xbox could start a new year with record-breaking earnings, or at least that's what Microsoft thinks will happen. In its Q1 outlook for Fiscal Year 2024, the company believes total Xbox gaming revenue could rise by "mid-single digits". That's up to a 5% increase over Q1 FY23, which was the best-ever first quarter in Xbox history at $3.610 billion in revenues.

Assuming Xbox is able to achieve this goal, then Microsoft's gaming segment could pull in $3.791 billion in Q1 FY24, driven by content and services growth. Based on the top-end targets of the forecast, the content and services segment could also break $3 billion for the first time ever in a Q1 period.

Microsoft's Q1 period runs from July - September, and considering Bethesda's latest RPG launches at the tail-end of the Q1 period on September 6, it's possible that Starfield's launch could be a strong contributor to this growth. If the game does well, it could spark significant Game Pass sign-ups and purchases across Xbox, Steam, and the Microsoft Store that carry over into the Q2 holiday period that runs from October - December.

While Microsoft management is optimistic, it's possible that Xbox doesn't hit these targets. The games division missed projected forecasts for the entirety of FY22, and also missed projected earnings for Q4'23, with total-year Xbox revenues reducing by $746 million throughout last fiscal year.

Apart from Halo Infinite, Starfield is by far the biggest marquee first-party Xbox game in recent memory and could be a big driver for Game Pass subscription sign-ups, game sales, and overall engagement and user retention.

NEWS SOURCE:view.officeapps.live.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

