Blizzard is busy banning Diablo 4 players who used the 'unplug your internet' exploit

As well as those who actively leveraged the exploit - which is now fixed - getting banned, their passive partners in crime are also suffering punishment.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Diablo 4 has a well-known (at this point) exploit that was facilitated by temporarily disconnecting yourself from the net, but it has now been fixed - and Blizzard is taking action against those who abused the trick.

Open Gallery 2

While this exploit is now fixed, other well-known flaws remain in the RPG (Image Credit: Blizzard)

For the uninitiated, the exploit came in with the new season, and allowed for swapping items or gold from the Eternal Realm to Seasonal Realm.

This could be done by grouping up with a friend on the Seasonal Realm, then briefly unplugging your internet, allowing you to log back in as an Eternal Realm character with all their goodies - which can then be transferred.

This issue has been resolved with the recently deployed hotfix patch, as a Blizzard employee told us in a post on the official forum.

Community manager PezRadar noted: "I just wanted to let everyone know that this [bug] was addressed a few days ago in our last hotfix and hasn't been present in the game since. We have also actioned on select accounts related to this incident. We appreciate everyone for bringing this to our attention."

So it seems some folks have got a ban over abusing this, including those who were simply a grouped partner in the exploit, as well as the active person leveraging the bug.

Other bugs, as pointed out by the original poster of the thread on Blizzard's forum complaining about the 'season of the exploit', still remain.

That includes infinite dungeon resets being possible to grind goodies and experience (a bug not introduced with the new season, by the way, but apparently something that's been in the RPG right from the off).

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

