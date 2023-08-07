All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Great news, Steam Deck owners: Baldur's Gate 3 is now fully compatible with Valve's handheld

Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Baldur's Gate 3 has reached 'verified' status for Steam Deck compatibility with the release of the first patch for the RPG.

Previously, the game was rated as 'playable' meaning that it was regarded pretty much as fine, but with some niggles here and there.

As PC Gamer, which spotted this development, points out, those issues mostly revolved around the Larian Launcher (and it being necessary if the Deck wasn't hooked up to a network), and problems with the Deck's keyboard not appearing when it should.

Those small flaws have evidently been ironed out with the freshly released hotfix patch for Baldur's Gate 3, and going by user feedback, the RPG runs smoothly on the Steam Deck (using medium settings, at least anecdotally).

This new hotfix patch addresses a whole raft of problems with the game more broadly, too - some 150 of them in total.

That includes issues with games failing to save, a nasty bug indeed. Larian tells us that the root cause of the failed saves is the cross-save system.

Due to this not being needed until the PS5 version hits the shelves in a month, for now, Larian has simply disabled the feature. It'll work on a fix and reinstate cross-saves presumably later this month, in time for the PS5 launch.

As mentioned, there's a load of fixes here for issues ranging from crashes, audio glitches, interface problems, and some notable bugs for split-screen play - like a gremlin in the works that meant characters remained invisible after a dialogue had concluded.

A weird and rather trippy sounding bug has also been resolved whereby textures would appear in bright neon colors.

