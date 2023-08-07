All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Blizzard reveals John Cena is joining Overwatch 2 as 'The Enigma'

Blizzard has shared a new trailer to its Overwatch 2 YouTube channel showcasing John Cena as 'The Enigma', a helpful assistant to heroes.

Blizzard reveals John Cena is joining Overwatch 2 as 'The Enigma'
Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

In what seems to be an unexpected appearance in Overwatch 2, Blizzard has showcased the newest edition called The Enigma.

The confirmation of John Cena joining Overwatch 2 came after several popular Twitch streamers such as Shroud, Emongg, Kyedae, and Scump "leaked" the wrestling superstars' reveal. The official confirmation came from the overwatch YouTube account and other social media channels, which posted a trailer for its Invasion Story Missions showcasing "The Enigma" hunched over a computer.

The trailer explains that The Enigma has been working in the shadows while he watches the omic uprising in Rio, Gothenburg, and Toronto. John Cena then begins to connect with former agents of Overwatch to inform them that the invasion has begun. "Answer the call, heroes. It's time to fight back."

It should be noted that this is the very first time Blizzard has added a real-life figure to Overwatch. Additionally, cena teased his appearance in Overwatch by sharing a screenshot of a Twitch stream to his personal Instagram account.

"It's been fun seeing the Overwatch community try to put a face to The Enigma," Cena said. "Sometimes a face you can't see is just what the world needs to sound the alarm of a looming, worldwide threat."

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.00
$75.00$85.42$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
$59.00$59.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2023 at 4:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.