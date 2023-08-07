Blizzard reveals John Cena is joining Overwatch 2 as 'The Enigma'

Blizzard has shared a new trailer to its Overwatch 2 YouTube channel showcasing John Cena as 'The Enigma', a helpful assistant to heroes.

In what seems to be an unexpected appearance in Overwatch 2, Blizzard has showcased the newest edition called The Enigma.

The confirmation of John Cena joining Overwatch 2 came after several popular Twitch streamers such as Shroud, Emongg, Kyedae, and Scump "leaked" the wrestling superstars' reveal. The official confirmation came from the overwatch YouTube account and other social media channels, which posted a trailer for its Invasion Story Missions showcasing "The Enigma" hunched over a computer.

The trailer explains that The Enigma has been working in the shadows while he watches the omic uprising in Rio, Gothenburg, and Toronto. John Cena then begins to connect with former agents of Overwatch to inform them that the invasion has begun. "Answer the call, heroes. It's time to fight back."

It should be noted that this is the very first time Blizzard has added a real-life figure to Overwatch. Additionally, cena teased his appearance in Overwatch by sharing a screenshot of a Twitch stream to his personal Instagram account.