Baldur's Gate 3 breaks 472,000 players on Steam, beats DOTA 2 for a day

Baldur's Gate 3 is a smash hit on PC and has achieved astronomically high player counts on its launch day.

After six years of development and multiple delays, it's finally here. Larian's epic D&D RPG, which continues the grand fantasy Baldur's Gate saga, released today to massive fanfare and applause. Baldur's Gate 3 is doing so well on Steam that it has risen to the second most-played game for the day, surpassing DOTA 2 and second only to the mighty Counter-Strike GO.

At the time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 had over 472,000 players on Steam, clearly indicating early launch success for the cRPG. The game is currently sitting at a 89% positivity rating, and hit an all-time peak of 472,136 players in its first 24 hours of launch. Not bad for a release day.

Sven Vincke, who leads Larian, had this to say about Baldur's Gate 3's launch: