All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

World of Warcraft beats Call of Duty in certain metrics, European Commission finds

Blizzard's MMORPG World of Warcraft actually performs better in specific per-user metrics than Activision's $31 billion Call of Duty shooter franchise.

World of Warcraft beats Call of Duty in certain metrics, European Commission finds
Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

World of Warcraft actually performs better in certain ways than Call of Duty, a new report from the European Commission has found.

World of Warcraft beats Call of Duty in certain metrics, European Commission finds 3
Open Gallery 4

Blizzard's World of Warcraft MMORPG is one of the most popular games on the planet. It has millions of recurring subscribers, and according to the European Commission's findings, it's the only game of its type "able to extract a monthly fee."

The latest report from the EC outlines the Commission's thoughts, reasoning, and rationale behind its decision to approve the Microsoft-Activision merger. The document thoroughly outlines the different phases that were involved in its assessment, and nestled in the report is an interesting mention about how Activision's franchises compare to one another.

According to the EC's findings, which were based on voluminous data provided by both Microsoft and Activision, World of Warcraft actually has better per-user engagement and monetization than Call of Duty.

World of Warcraft beats Call of Duty in certain metrics, European Commission finds 1
Open Gallery 4

On the surface, this is surprising. How could the MMO beat the $31 billion Call of Duty franchise?

It makes more sense when we consider World of Warcraft's business model. The game is subscription-only, so anyone who's actually playing World of Warcraft is being monetized. Theoretically, the same could be true for Call of Duty because it's a buy-to-play game, but there's discrepancies in regards to pricing. It all depends on how the EC defines monetization--is it recurring revenues over time past a game's sale?

What's more is that World of Warcraft has an even higher user engagement than Call of Duty, which is also surprising. But again, most of the people who play WoW do so for a period of time, whereas users who play Call of Duty are said to mostly drop off after a few matches. In short, WoW has a more dedicated user base due to its subscription model, MMORPG framework, and heavier emphasis on social connectivity and long-term play, whereas Call of Duty is more of a fleeting action-based experience.

World of Warcraft is one of Activision Blizzard King's top 3 biggest franchises. Along with Call of Duty and Candy Crush, World of Warcraft helped the company earn $7.22 billion in 2021.

World of Warcraft beats Call of Duty in certain metrics, European Commission finds 20192021
Open Gallery 4
Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2023 at 10:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ec.europa.eu

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.