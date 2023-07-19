All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
POPULAR

Blizzard confirms plans to offer its games on Steam starting with Overwatch 2 in August, and select games are also coming to Valve's storefront platform.

Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

On the same day Microsoft announced that it would extend the Activision merger deadline, Blizzard confirms plans to break exclusivity on its Battle.net PC launcher.

Blizzard games are coming to Steam as publisher selectively breaks Battle.net exclusivity 1
Open Gallery 2

For quite a long time, Battle.net has been the only place you could play Blizzard Entertainment PC games. There's a good reason for this: Blizzard's proprietary storefront/launcher allows the publisher to keep all revenues made from purchases and not pay a royalty to third-party platform-holders. After all, Blizzard already brings its games to Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch. But now with the $68.7 billion merger with Microsoft on the horizon, Blizzard is changing its tune.

Today Blizzard announced that it will bring a few of its games over to Steam, but the exact range of titles remains unclear. Blizzard says that Overwatch 2 will be the first game on Steam, and the store page is now live. "We're excited to announce that we are bringing a selection of our games to Steam, starting with Overwatch 2... which will be available on the platform on August 10!"

"As far as what's next for Blizzard on Steam, we'll be sharing more about potential other games coming to the platform when the time is right."

Blizzard will continue supporting Battle.net and has no plans to abandon its social-driven PC gaming ecosystem. The goal here is to maximize revenues from in-game purchases (Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, so games like World of Warcraft may not show up) and drive up overall users by tapping into Steam's mighty empire of MAUs.

The move is consistent with Microsoft's overarching goal to secure long-term revenues across all platforms.

NEWS SOURCE:news.blizzard.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

